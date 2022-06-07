NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
HomeSquare, LLC has acquired Amici Power Solution LLC. Amici Power serves the backup power generator needs of residential and small business clients in Fairfield County, CT and Westchester County, NY. “The acquisition of Amici will continue to grow the in-house capabilities of HomeSquare, and complement our in-house electrical services to ensure our clients’ electrical power needs are met at all times,” said George Liu, founder of HomeSquare.
Amici owner Louis Gabrielle III and senior manager Kris O’Brien will join HomeSquare and continue to operate the generator business. Lou commented, “We are excited to join HomeSquare. We share the same high standards of dedication and commitment to serving our clients and building long term relationships.”
About HomeSquare
HomeSquare ( www.HomeSquarePro.com ) has offices in Norwalk, CT and Scarsdale & Pleasantville, NY, serving thousands of clients throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties. HomeSquare’s mission is to bring the benefits of scale, professionalism and technology to the home services industry as a full service home services provider.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006297/en/
CONTACT: Press
Jonathan Heuer
HomeSquare
914-760-8100 x702
KEYWORD: NEW YORK CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE BUILDING SYSTEMS SMALL BUSINESS INTERNET OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: HomeSquare, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/07/2022 04:45 PM/DISC: 06/07/2022 04:47 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006297/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.