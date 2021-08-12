BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its second quarter.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.
The gene editing company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.
Homology Medicines shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.85, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIXX