The "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diagnosed prevalence of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) has been on the rise in the US due to increased awareness and population growth. Updated international diagnostic and clinical guidelines provide evidence-based therapeutic approaches and screening strategies for early identification of FH and homozygous FH.
This market report unveils crucial insights into the FH landscape, offering a comprehensive analysis of historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share, and potential growth opportunities.
Key Highlights
Growing Prevalence and Improved Guidelines: The prevalence of homozygous FH is increasing, driven by heightened awareness and population growth. Updated international guidelines enable evidence-based therapeutic approaches and early screening strategies.
Current Treatment Approaches: Current regimens focus on LDL-lowering therapies, with statins like simvastatin, rosuvastatin, and atorvastatin being the mainstay. Non-pharmacological therapies like lifestyle modifications and liver transplants are also recommended.
Emerging Therapies: Novel therapies, including PCSK9 inhibitors, MTP inhibitors, and ANGPTL3 inhibitors, offer new options as adjuncts to statins. These emerging treatments aim to provide improved LDL reduction for patients.
Challenges in Management: Limited access to gene testing and cholesterol screening programs delay diagnoses and worsen LDL levels, impacting treatment and care for homozygous FH patients.
Market Insights: The market size for homozygous FH was highest in the US among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 83.37 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow by 2032.
Novel Therapies Driving Change: Regeneron/Ultragenyx's EVKEEZA, the first-in-class ANGPTL3 inhibitor, generated significant revenue and captured the majority of the US homozygous FH market.
Promising Pipeline: Emerging therapies LEQVIO (inclisiran), ARO-ANG3, and lerodalcibep have the potential to create a positive shift in the homozygous FH market landscape.
The report offers a comprehensive understanding of homozygous FH epidemiology, treatment trends, pipeline activities, and expert insights. It highlights the need for improved awareness, early diagnosis, and innovative therapies to address the challenges of managing homozygous FH effectively.
Key Topics Covered
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview at a Glance
4. Methodology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology and Market
5. Executive Summary of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia
6. Key Events
7. Disease Background and Overview
8. Patient Journey
9. Epidemiology and Patient Population
10. Marketed Drugs
11. Emerging Drugs
12. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Market Analysis
13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Unmet Needs
16. Market Access and Reimbursement
17. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- LIB Therapeutics
