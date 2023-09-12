Homrich Berg Moves Forward with Leadership Transition Plan

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Thirty-four years after Andy Berg co-founded Homrich Berg, one of Georgia's largest and fastest growing RIA firms, he plans to transition his role as CEO of the firm to Thomas Carroll effective January 1, 2024. Carroll joined the firm in 2020 to fulfill the firm’s multi-year transition plan, leveraging his multi-decade career in financial services to propel growth across the Southeast. Berg will serve as Chairman of the $14 billion RIA going forward.
While at Homrich Berg, Carroll has led a wide range of growth and service enhancement initiatives and worked alongside Berg on an intentional plan to build a smooth leadership transition focused on maintaining the firm’s culture and core values. The Homrich Berg Board enthusiastically approved this transition plan earlier this year.
“Building Homrich Berg into the successful client-focused, independent, fee-only wealth management firm it is today has been the highlight of my career,” said Berg. “Thomas shares our mission, vision and values, and I am confident he is the leader who will support the core of what makes Homrich Berg so special. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Board and engaging with our clients and employees in the years ahead.”
Carroll joined Homrich Berg in 2020 after building his career for more than 20 years at SunTrust Bank both as an advisor and as Executive VP and Head of Division Wealth Management. He also served as CEO of GenSpring Family Offices, the multi-family office subsidiary of SunTrust Bank. With a proven track record of success, Carroll will focus on delivering an unmatched client experience while continuing to scale the firm for the benefit of HB clients.
“I am honored to be named the next CEO of Homrich Berg and have the opportunity to continue building on the legacy of Andy’s strong leadership,” Carroll shared. “Our future is bright, and we are well positioned to continue executing on our strategic growth plans and strong client service culture.”
Since joining the firm nearly four years ago, Carroll has opened up new opportunities and accelerated a new path for growth with advisor lift-outs, strategic new hires, and continued M&A to execute the firm’s strategy for expansion in the Southeast region.
A native of Atlanta, Carroll holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Wake Forest University and is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. He is active in the community, currently serving as Lay Leader at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and on the Leadership Council of Zoo Atlanta. He has previously served on the Emory University Board of Visitors as well as the Board of Trustees for the Atlanta Sports Council, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, the Atlanta Children's Shelter, the Atlanta Police Foundation, and Young Harris College.
About Homrich Berg
Founded in 1989, Atlanta-based Homrich Berg is a national independent wealth management firm that provides fiduciary, fee-only investment management and financial planning services, serving as the leader of the financial team for our clients, including high-net-worth individuals, families, and not-for-profits. Homrich Berg manages over $14 billion for more than 3,000 family relationships nationwide.
