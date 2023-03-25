BUENOS AIRES — Honduras has decided to sever relations with Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, announcing an all but expected move that follows the Central American country's decision to establish diplomatic ties with China.
President Xiomara Castro had given instructions to notify Taiwan of the decision to sever diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as "the only legitimate government which represents all of China."
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and as of today, the government of Honduras has informed Taiwan of the severance of diplomatic relations, and pledges to no longer have any official relations or contact with Taiwan," it said.
Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the democratic island part of its territory and refuses to maintain official relations with any country that formally recognizes Taiwan diplomatically.
Establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing was a campaign promise made by Castro, who took office in January 2022.
The president announced the step, which is largely motivated by economic reasons, last week. Castro had initially not specified whether Honduras would also sever relations with Taiwan, which is only recognized diplomatically by 14 countries worldwide, many of which are tiny Pacific nations, Caribbean islands and states in Central America.
Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Nicaragua have also recently broken with Taiwan and taken up diplomatic ties with China.
Taiwan has urged Honduras "not to fall into China's trap," warning that that by establishing diplomatic ties with Tegucigalpa Beijing aims to reduce support for Taiwan among the international community rather than to improve things for the people of Honduras.
