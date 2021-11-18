PLAINVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Honey Dew Donuts® is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dew Good Awards—a month-long program open to the general public that will award a total of $50,000. Nominations will be accepted throughout the month of November.
Designed to recognize activities that positively impact local communities, the Dew Good Awards will be presented to those conscientious individuals who—through their time, actions, talents and dedication—help enhance and enrich people's lives.
Online submissions for nominations will be accepted now through November 30 at honeydewdonuts.com/dewgoodawards. After Honey Dew selects the final ten nominations, online voters will select five individuals as official Dew Gooders from December 6 – 15; award recipients will be announced shortly thereafter. Each of those five individuals will designate a charity of their choice for a $5,000 award; in addition, each will receive $5,000 for personal use.
“With this program, we're honoring community residents who strive each and every day to make a difference,” states Richard J. Bowen, President and Founder of Honey Dew. "Dew Gooders set themselves apart by their actions, and it's our privilege to recognize their efforts."
For official rules, please visit honeydewdonuts.com/dewgoodawards.
About Honey Dew Donuts:
Founded in 1973 by Richard J. Bowen, Honey Dew Donuts is New England’s largest locally owned coffee and donut shop chain, with 135 locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. For more information, visit honeydewdonuts.com. Honey Dew Donuts® is a registered trade name of Honey Dew Associates, Inc. Stay in touch with Honey Dew Donuts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
