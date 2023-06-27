HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
The Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races jointly organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA) took place June 24-25. The two-day event at the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront consisted of 17 races with over 160 teams of 4,000 top athletes from ten countries and regions competing for various titles. The event welcomed first-time participants from Poland, Australia, Dubai, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Mainland China, Macao, and Hong Kong.
More than 160 teams of about 4,000 dragon boat athletes from ten countries and regions participated in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races to compete for 17 titles in Victoria Harbour. (Photo: Business Wire)
This year, five of the major competitions offered cash prizes of $10,000 to winners, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Championship, won by Zhuhai’s team, and a brand-new Hong Kong-Macao Trophy, which Dragon Boat Thailand won.
The International Open Grand Championship saw 32 of the best local and non-local teams compete in the preliminary rounds for all titles on the first day, which was won by the Fuzhou team.
The fun-filled Fancy Dress Competition saw seven creatively dressed teams racing across the Harbour, with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Dragon Bot Team, dressing up as glamorous characters from “Alice in Wonderland,” taking home the Fancy Dress Award.
Visitors are welcome to visit the LINE FRIENDS Hello Hong Kong Dragon Boat Photo Spots, and the themed POP-UP STORE at Avenue of the Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui until July 2.
