The 14 th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022 unveiled 71 starred restaurants in Hong Kong. Announced in a virtual award ceremony, this year’s edition makes Hong Kong home to seven three-star restaurants, 12 two-star restaurants and 52 one-star restaurants.
Octavium and Yan Toh Heen were promoted to two stars. The nine newly one-starred restaurants – many helmed by blooming young talent shaping the city’s culinary scene – are Belon, Chaat, Hansik Goo, I M Teppanyaki & Wine, Mono, Seventh Son, Sushi Wadatsumi, Whey and Yong Fu. One-star Roganic maintained its Michelin Green Star distinction, and two-star Amber earned a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.
