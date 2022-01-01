Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Welcome 2022 with the First-Ever Arts Spectacular across Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 1, 2022--
Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour lit up exceptionally brightly as the city rang in 2022, taking its thriving art scene right to the global centre stage.
The Hong Kong Philharmonic performed in synchrony with the stunning A Symphony of Lights, at an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Year’s Eve, the 216-feet-tall LED facade of M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District, was transformed into a countdown clock, which travelled across the Hong Kong cityscape.
Once the clock struck midnight, a special edition of the multimedia show A Symphony of Lights cast a dazzling array of visual effects across Hong Kong’s famous skyline, complemented by rooftop pyrotechnics and lighting effects launched at various elevations, along with New Year’s greetings in 15 different languages on the M+ Facade.
The dazzling light art extravaganza across the harbour was synchronized with energetic, jubilant music performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic, the city’s flagship orchestra, in an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District.
Hong Kong Tourism Board
