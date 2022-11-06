HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 6, 2022--
Sixteen of the world’s top rugby sevens teams are battling it out for one of world rugby’s most coveted crowns, the Hong Kong Sevens Cup, from 4 to 6 November at Hong Kong Stadium. The sports extravaganza is only being held in Hong Kong for the first time since 2019; it also opened the 2022/23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series to the thundering cheers of over 30,000 fans in the stadium. The long-awaited rugby fiesta is filled with an exhilarating atmosphere, with spectators enjoying live music and entertainment.
“The Hong Kong Sevens has been a flagship sports event in Hong Kong for almost half a century. We are extremely excited to welcome the return of this world-class sports event after a two-year hiatus. The intense matches among some of the world’s top rugby players have filled Hong Kong with enthusing energy, showcasing our dynamic city ambience to all spectators. Hong Kong has been looking forward to welcoming the city’s most thrilling weekend of the year!” says Hong Kong Tourism Board Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng.
The three-day tournament is a sporting showpiece, with a captivating competition between the 16 teams. With the theme “Our HK7s”, local fans are cheering on their hometown heroes, Hong Kong, as they battle champions like Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, France, Fiji, USA and Samoa.
Heroes have been discovered and careers have been launched at the Hong Kong Sevens, and as fate would have it, the 2022 edition will chart the future of the game over the next decade, with the 2020 Olympics and Rugby World Cup Sevens a transitional moment for players and teams worldwide.
A double measure of sevens is in store for the fans, with the World Series returning to Hong Kong again in April 2023, including a full edition of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series for the first time ever. The Hong Kong Sevens will then resume its cherished position as one of the world’s largest annual international rugby gatherings.
