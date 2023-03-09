HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
All eyes are on Hong Kong this March as the city hosts its largest line-up of mega events in recent times while also ending the last of its pandemic-era restrictions. Beginning with the sold-out return of arts and music festival Clockenflap in early March, Hong Kong is welcoming visitors from near and far to join a stand-out showcase of world-class arts, culture and sporting events that will return in full force.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005777/en/
The spotlight of the art world will once again be on Hong Kong this March. (Photo: Business Wire)
Last weekend saw the highly anticipated return of Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s largest international outdoor arts and music festival. Welcoming music lovers over its three days, Clockenflap this year staged a successful return at its home at Central Harbourfront, with the full world-class festival experience that has seen it claim its place among one of the region’s most significant live music events. The 2023 edition saw over 100 international and local acts performing over multiple stages. Festivalgoers from all around the world gathered to experience this long-awaited weekend with music under the light breeze and stunning view of Victoria Harbour.
Hong Kong’s stock on the arts stage continues to go from strength to strength, with the city now firmly established as one the world’s most important hubs for international arts and cultural exchange. The spotlight of the art world will once again be on Hong Kong this March thanks to its suite of world-class events, including the biggest edition of Art Basel Hong Kong (March 21-25) since 2019. The global art fair will welcome more than 170 of the world’s leading galleries from over 30 countries and territories over its five-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and will return with each of the special sectors that make it a must-attend event for the international art community. Taking place concurrently will be Art Central (March 22-25), Hong Kong’s homegrown art fair that has established itself as one of the region’s most significant platforms for emerging artists.
The celebrated Hong Kong Sevens returns in full force from March 31 to April 2. As one of Asia’s most popular annual sporting events, this year’s iteration will be held without stadium social distancing caps or food and beverage constraints as well as a full complement of tickets, promising its signature combination of non-stop rugby and an electric, festival-like atmosphere. This year’s event will also feature a top-tier line-up of live music and entertainment, food and a vibrant energy that will see Hong Kong Stadium take on a life of its own.
Visitors will be able to take advantage of all the city has to offer, with all pandemic restrictions lifted as of March 1. With a diverse suite of events taking place throughout March, Hong Kong is set to return to its electrifying best, and is ready to welcome back international travelers seeking world-class experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005777/en/
CONTACT: Anne Gomm, Senior Manager, PR & Marketing
Hong Kong Tourism Board US
KEYWORD: HONG KONG UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS MUSIC TOURIST ATTRACTIONS DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Hong Kong Tourism Board
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 04:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005777/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.