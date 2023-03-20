Honolulu Star Advertiser Names Wyndham Destinations No. 1 on Hawai’i Top Workplaces 2023 List

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 20, 2023--
Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, has been awarded the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row on Honolulu Star Advertiser’s Hawai’i Top Workplaces 2023 list.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005301/en/
Wyndham Destinations has been awarded the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row on Honolulu Star Advertiser’s Hawai’i Top Workplaces 2023 list. (Photo: Business Wire)
The State of Hawai’i Top Workplaces 2023 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.
“We are thrilled to be once again named the top employer in Hawai’i based on feedback from our own associates,” said Stephen Hong, director of Human Resources for Wyndham Destinations in Hawai’i. “With high demand for leisure travel continuing into 2023, we are so grateful to our passionate and talented team for leading the way in hospitality and providing unforgettable vacation experiences at all of our resorts in the Aloha state.”
Wyndham Destinations operates 18 vacation ownership resorts in Hawai'i across Kaua’i, O’ahu, Maui and the Big Island under the Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham and Shell Vacations Club brands.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Wyndham Destinations resorts provide guests and timeshare owners alike with the comforts and amenities of home. Most suites feature multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and spacious living areas, providing ample space for families to spread out and relax on vacation. With 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of one of 240 Wyndham Destinations vacation club resorts, finding home-away-from-home accommodations in desirable travel destinations has never more accessible.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio – featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark ® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club ® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club – offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 850,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together. TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005301/en/
CONTACT: Media Contacts:
Steven Goldsmith
Melissa Landy
(407) 626-3830
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA HAWAII
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRAVEL HUMAN RESOURCES LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL VACATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
SOURCE: Wyndham Destinations
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/20/2023 08:12 AM/DISC: 03/20/2023 08:12 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005301/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.