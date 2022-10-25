SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Honor Technology, Inc., the world's largest home care network for older adults with the most-advanced care platform technology, today announced the appointment of Ian Clarkson to president. Clarkson brings deep experiences across all major functional areas including technology, operations, finance, and services.
“Bringing Ian will supercharge our ability to scale to the massive societal need to provide high-quality care to older adults,” said Seth Sternberg, CEO of Honor. “His energy, focus and extensive background working in technology and operations will make him a great leader and a huge asset to our organization as we continue on our mission to expand the world’s capacity to care.”
In this new role, Clarkson will lead Honor’s core operations, overseeing the Care, Growth and Product teams and focusing on both the day-to-day operations of delivering care as well as Honor’s long-term strategy and success. By consolidating Growth, Care and Product under one leader, Honor will orchestrate continued growth and efforts to scale care under Ian’s leadership.
“I’m extremely excited to join a team that is working towards a mission I support and believe in,” said Clarkson. “Honor is not just focused on business needs today, but also on creating the care delivery platform for the future, delivering more types of care to more people. I look forward to setting the company up for long-term success as the go-to provider of high-quality care in the aging space.”
Clarkson has a blended background giving him the capabilities to drive substantial growth at a large scale. Clarkson joins Honor after serving most recently as president and COO at Nerdy, a live online learning platform that matches teachers and students using technology and AI. Prior to Nerdy, Clarkson spent 14 years at Amazon, where he built out the AmazonFresh home grocery delivery service and led Amazon’s seller services business in Europe.
Following Honor’s recent appointments of Tamar Rosati as chief product officer and Andrew Steinberg as chief financial officer, this appointment continues to bolster the leadership team.
About Honor and Home Instead
Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world's leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.
