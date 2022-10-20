SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
Honor Technology, Inc., the world's largest home care network for older adults with the most advanced care platform technology, today announced the appointment of Tamar Rosati to chief product officer (CPO). Rosati brings more than a decade of experience working across the software product lifecycle in the technology space to the organization.
“With our fast-tracked growth over the last few years, we needed an accomplished CPO to help us scale product enhancements and management, and Tamar fit the bill perfectly to lead our product vision moving forward,” said Honor CEO and co-founder Seth Sternberg. ”The expertise and insight that Tamar brings to our company is invaluable, and I look forward to the future of the Honor product under her leadership.”
In her new position, Rosati will lead and run the product organization, overseeing everything from product management and design to data and engineering. Under her leadership, the product team will drive the development and enhancements of software technology that enables Honor to deliver high quality care at scale.
“Honor’s technology is changing the way we deliver home care by transforming the role of care professionals and improving outcomes for older adults across the world,” said Rosati. “I’m honored to be leading this team of talented individuals who are on a mission to continually improve our product on our mission to expand the world’s capacity to care.”
Prior to joining Honor, Tamar spent 10 years building software products in real estate at Trulia and agriculture at Granular. Before that, she worked in management consulting at Monitor Deloitte and investment banking at Citi. Tamar earned her MBA at UC Berkeley Haas and BS in Foreign Service at Georgetown University.
This news comes on the heels of Honor’s recent appointment of Andrew Steinberg as chief financial officer, further strengthening the leadership team and setting up the company for continued success.
To learn more about Honor’s executive leadership team and its technology or to see other open positions, visit https://www.joinhonor.com/.
About Honor and Home Instead
Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world's leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.
