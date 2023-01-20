HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
Now that Asia’s World City is ready to welcome international visitors again, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY) in true Hong Kong style. After all, nowhere blends time-honored CNY traditions with modern energy quite like this buzzing metropolis. In honor of the Year of the Rabbit, here are four of Hong Kong’s most fortuitous experiences to fill your year with good luck, health and prosperity.
Leap into a year of abundance with the lucky rabbits on a ‘hoppy’ harbor tour, as Hong Kong celebrates Chinese New Year and the reopening of its borders to global visitors. (Photo: Business Wire)
1. Take Instagrammable Photos with the ‘Lucky Rabbit’
Brought to you by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, a series of dazzling CNY checkpoints have transformed the Victoria Harbour waterfront. For starters, a giant Lucky Rabbit is making its debut on the roof of the Central Pier. Visitors will also discover more hoppin’ displays – each with mesmerizing themes, lights, music, and interactive elements – at Admiralty’s Tamar Park, the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade and Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong Cultural Centre. And wherever you may celebrate, don’t forget to wear red, the traditional color of CNY that is believed to boost good fortune!
2. Hop On Auspicious Harbour Tours
On the first day of CNY, it’s customary to usher in luck and prosperity by spending time outdoors. Visitors can embrace the tradition with a scenic Victoria Harbour cruise aboard a historic Star Ferry. Along the way, try to catch the Lucky Rabbit hiding on the ferry! Accrue more good fortune by exploring the CNY-themed harbor front checkpoints in different ways, like a sightseeing tour on the antique Dukling junk boat or a pedal-boating adventure at the Wan Chai Water Sports and Recreation Precinct.
3. Experience Unique Hong Kong CNY Traditions
The Year of the Rabbit marks the return of many authentic Hong Kong CNY customs for visitors to enjoy! Among the must-try experiences, head to the Chinese New Year flower markets for festive shopping and take in good fortune as blooms signify wealth in Chinese culture.
And stock up on luck at the CNY Raceday in Sha Tin, where epic horseraces, lion dance performances and holiday décor can bring you a lucky start of the year with full power! The Hong Kong Well-Wishing Festival in Lam Tsuen is another age-old CNY tradition. Visitors write wishes on a notecard, tie it to a mandarin and toss it into a legendary tree. If the fruit catches a branch, the wishes may come true.
4. Give Creative Gifts of Good Fortune
A time for connection, Chinese New Year brings families together over delicious meals symbolizing longevity, fortune and wealth. As well, Hong Kong people bring gifts to family gatherings to spread goodwill and fortune with loved ones. Reinvigorate traditional CNY dishes with fresh ideas, such as mochi buns in the shape of mandarins. Or indulge in adorable rabbit-themed cookies that are perfect for CNY.
