CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Hope Street Real Estate Corporation, an industry leading tenancy management firm specializing in residential rental management releases Spring 2023 report on Alberta’s private rental markets showing further increases in residential rental rates throughout the province, and further decreases in residential vacancy rates.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005047/en/
Edmonton area private Landlords observed the greatest gain with an average increase of 26% in asking prices for rental homes over the past 6 months. The average rental rate, blended for all types of advertised homes and condos in the metro Edmonton region, was $1764 per month at the March 2023 dataset. This amount represents a 26% rise over the past 6 months as the average rental rate in September of 2022 was $1326.
Similarly, Calgary area rental homes have seen moderate price appreciation with the average rental rate, blended for all types of advertised rental homes and condos, reaching $2210 per month at the March 2023 dataset. This amount represents a 18% rise in the past 6 months as the average rental rate in September of 2022 was $1812.
Calgary and Edmonton’s rental vacancy rates also edged down during the sample period to 2.1% in Edmonton and 1.1% in the greater Calgary area.
According to Shamon Kureshi, Hope Street’s CEO and the report’s lead author,
“…Rental rates in Alberta continue to rise, largely due to an increase in demand from inward provincial migration and increasingly strict mortgage lending rules.”
Hope Street Real Estate Corporation is an industry leading team of property management professionals serving the Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver markets. Hope Street has about 50 team members and directly manages the tenancies of nearly 3600 people in Alberta’s major centers or surrounding communities.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005047/en/
CONTACT: For media inquiries or further comment on this release:Shamon Kureshi, President & CEO
Hope Street Real Estate Corporation
24/7 mobile: 403-462-6200
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Hope Street Real Estate Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/11/2023 11:27 AM/DISC: 04/11/2023 11:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005047/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.