Horace Mann names industry veteran Stephen J. McAnena to newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) today announced it has named Stephen J. McAnena as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective May 8, 2023. In this role, McAnena will work closely with Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann’s President and Chief Executive Officer, to execute the next phase of the company’s strategic journey, continuing to advance Horace Mann’s vision to be the company of choice to provide insurance and financial solutions for educators and others who serve their communities.
McAnena most recently served as President of Personal Lines and earlier President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services for Farmers Insurance ® and previously was with Liberty Mutual Group for more than 25 years. In these roles, Steve and his team helped drive sustained, profitable growth through multiple distribution outlets with a strong passion for people development.
“Steve is an accomplished leader with an outstanding track record of driving strategic outcomes that enhance value,” Zuraitis commented. “We are excited to welcome Steve to the Horace Mann team. We are confident he will help us map out strategies to build on our growing momentum in household acquisition and support market share expansion. To help further cement our position as the leading provider of education market solutions, his initial focus will be on retail market opportunities.”
McAnena said, “In getting to know the Horace Mann team, their commitment to helping educators achieve a lifetime of financial success while creating value for all stakeholders was inspirational. I look forward to working with this talented team to bring more of Horace Mann’s solutions to more educators and contributing to the achievement of Horace Mann’s long-term objectives.”
About Stephen J. McAnena
McAnena, age 51, was most recently with Farmers Insurance where he was President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services from 2019 to 2022 and President of Personal Lines since 2022. He also held numerous roles at Liberty Mutual over 25 years, including serving as President of Business Insurance, President of Liberty Mutual Benefits, President of Liberty Mutual Personal Lines Distribution and Personal Lines Chief Product Officer. McAnena is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society and holds a BBA degree in Actuarial Science from Temple University in Philadelphia.
About Horace Mann
Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators ® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
