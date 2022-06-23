Hormel Foods Recognizes ProAmpac’s Superior Quality & Service with 8th Consecutive Spirit of Excellence Award

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, was honored by Hormel Foods, for the eighth consecutive time, with its Spirit of Excellence Award. The 2022 honor recognizes the consistent level of service, quality, and commitment to continuous improvement.
“Congratulations to our suppliers who have achieved this distinguished honor from our company,” said Curtis Southard, director of purchasing for Hormel Foods. “These suppliers play a key role in helping us deliver inspired food to people around the world.” Using a universal measurement system, Hormel Foods ensures all suppliers are held to the same criteria that include performance requirements, on-time deliveries, and high-level customer support.
“Hormel Foods is a world-class company with exacting standards and exceptional products, reinforcing why this recognition is so special for ProAmpac,” states Mike Mannino, president, ProAmpac Flexibles Division. “We will continue to provide the customer service and quality packaging Hormel Foods has come to expect as we continue to grow our partnership,” adds Mannino.
Five ProAmpac facilities service Hormel Foods with a variety of flexible packaging products from innovative stand-up-pouches like SKIPPY ® squeeze to high performance films.
