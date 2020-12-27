BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County won its seventh consecutive game, beating Binghamton 74-67 on Sunday.
Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 18 points off the bench for Maryland-Baltimore County (7-1, 3-0 America East Conference).
Brenton Mills had 17 points for the Bearcats (0-6, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Tyler Bertram added 16 points. George Tinsley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The teams square off again on Monday afternoon
