DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Myanmar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a fragile economy, growth opportunities for medical devices remain restricted in Myanmar.
As of 2021-22, Myanmar has 1,063 healthcare facilities, with 948 public hospitals, 106 private hospitals, and 9 military hospitals. The country's healthcare expenditure remained below 5% of the GDP over the past 4-5 years. Challenges such as shortage of human resources, equipment, and a stoppage of medical facilities due to the current political scenario have caused stagnancy in the reformation of the Myanmar healthcare system. However, an initiative by Myanmar's Ministry of Health's Vision 2030 focuses on further improving funding, facilities, medical supplies, health personnel, and service capacity by 2030. Along with World Bank's support, Myanmar had started making modest strides towards improving their healthcare indicators including life expectancy reaching 69 years.
The country however currently suffers over 250,000 mortalities each year due to non-communicable diseases, amounting to about 68% of the total mortalities. Maternal mortalities are the highest compared to other ASEAN countries, owing to the large number of deliveries performed outside healthcare facilities. Lack of accessibility, financial difficulties, societal beliefs about seeking healthcare, and a lack of appropriate facilities are prevalent beyond the urban regions. This adds to the risk of fatal complications during home births such as post-partum hemorrhage and sepsis. Neonatal mortalities in Myanmar generally vary by region and level of education among women, with the lowest mortalities linked to regions with the presence of skilled attendants during delivery. Due to the same reasons, regions such as Chin had a much higher neonatal mortality rate than Mandalay.
According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Myanmar, market opportunities for the next 5-10 years lie in secondary care public and private facilities for neonatal care equipment. Neonatal mortalities are high, accounting for 22.4 for every 1,000 live births. Part of the neonatal mortalities are a result of jaundice, which needs treatment using phototherapy units to prevent further complications, indicating a market opportunity. As per HospeTrack, there are a little over 30 NICU beds throughout the country. With the rising preterm births, early births, and asphyxia, there is a high market potential for infant ventilators. This might however be offset by the lack of skilled physicians and nursing personnel who could operate such systems.
The report provides account-level directional detail on total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, and other medical equipment installed in Myanmar, as well as Anesthesia Machines, Dialysis machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound, and X-Ray machines, and Mammography machines making it the only source of hospital-level intelligence for Myanmar's medical equipment installed base.
Contents:
1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital
- Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines
- Surgical: C-Arms
- Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs
- Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines
- Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators
- Renal: Dialysis Machine
- Radiation Therapy: LINAC, Cobalt-60
2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital
- 13 care areas tracked for each hospital
- General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report
3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital
- Total number of doctors by hospital
- Total number of Radiologists by hospital
- Total number of Cardiologists by hospital
- Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital
- Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital
4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data
- Total bed size of a hospital
- Number of ICU beds by hospital
- Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital
- Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital
- Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available
- Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available
5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals
- Hospitals by ownership type - public and private
- Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital - General hospital, Station hospital,100-bedded, 50-bedded, 25-bedded, Specialist hospital, Private hospital and Imaging centers
- Chart and map based on level of care - Secondary and tertiary care
6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps
- 1,063 hospitals and Imaging centers in Myanmar listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code
- Contact numbers available for 70% of the hospitals
- Website links mentioned for hospital where available
7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country
Companies Mentioned
- Drager
- B Braun
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Nikkiso
- Nipro
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Hitachi Medical Systems
- Shimadzu
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- United Imaging
- Canon Medical Systems
- Mindray
- Samsung Medison
- Sonosite
- Fujifilm Medical Systems
- Hologic
- Planmed
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bykzd
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005309/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: MYANMAR ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/24/2022 12:05 PM/DISC: 11/24/2022 12:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005309/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.