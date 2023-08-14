DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for the treatment of blastomycosis, a fungal infection caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for the treatment of blastomycosis, a fungal infection caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis.
Blastomycosis is a fungal infection caused by the organism Blastomyces dermatitidis, which grows in wood and soil. Inhaling the spores of the fungus can lead to pneumonia, and the infection can spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream. Blastomycosis can affect any individual, but it is more severe in people with weakened immune systems.
Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The growth of the blastomycosis market is driven by several key factors, including the development of new medicines for the treatment of blastomycosis, an increase in the occurrence rate of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, which have led to a rise in the number of blastomycosis patients, and an increased adoption of azoles for the treatment of blastomycosis. Additionally, the rise in the incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases and the increase in the population of immunocompromised individuals are also contributing to market growth. The Blastomycosis Market is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.8% CAGR by 2027.
Despite the market drivers, there are challenges that may hamper the market growth, such as adverse reimbursements and complications of medicine and drugs.
The azoles segment holds the maximum share in the drug type category due to the surge in the number of fungal infections and an increase in awareness about the usage of azole drugs for the treatment of blastomycosis. The liquid formulation segment holds the maximum share in the formulation category due to the increased adoption of liquid formulations for the treatment of blastomycosis and the need for quick onset of action.
Market Segmentation
The blastomycosis market is segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, formulation, and geography.
1. Drug Type
- Azoles
- Polyenes
- Others
2. Distribution Channel
- Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
3. Formulation
- Tablets
- Ointment
- Powder
- Liquid
4. Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The global blastomycosis market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the rising cases of blastomycosis and the increase in outdoor activities and poor diets worldwide. Additionally, factors like poor lifestyles are also projected to contribute to market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes profiles of key players in the blastomycosis market including:
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- FRESENIUS SE & Co. KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Arrotex Australia Group
- Grunenthal
- Novartis AG
