BOSTON (AP) — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 39 cents per share.
The book publisher posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.
Houghton Mifflin shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed sixfold in the last 12 months.
