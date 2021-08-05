BOSTON (AP) — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $218.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.
The book publisher posted revenue of $308.7 million in the period.
Houghton Mifflin shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMHC