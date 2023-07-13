LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it will release its first quarter results for the 2024 fiscal year on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Houlihan Lokey will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) that same day to review the results.
On the call, Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, and Lindsey Alley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fiscal 2024 first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.
Access to the live conference call will be available via telephone or audio webcast.
To Participate via Telephone
Participants are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior in order to register.
Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
1-877-407-4018
International Dial-In Number:
1-201-689-8471
To Participate via Webcast
Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com.
Conference Call Playback
A telephonic audio replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. (ET) on July 27, 2023 through August 3, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and entering the replay pin number.
Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
1-844-512-2921
International Dial-In Number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number:
13740130
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.hl.com.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.
