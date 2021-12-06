North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.