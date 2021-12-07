NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Geoff Wilson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Power & Utilities Group. He is based in New York and will focus on the renewable power sector.
Mr. Wilson joins Houlihan Lokey from Whitehall & Company, where he was a Managing Director and helped lead the establishment of its renewable energy investment banking practice. Prior to Whitehall, he spent nearly 15 years at McManus & Miles, where he also was a Managing Director and executed both sellside M&A transactions and tax equity capital raises. Previous experience also includes roles in Merrill Lynch’s Global Energy and Power Group and Bank of America’s Specialized Finance Group.
“As financial sponsors, corporates, and utilities all increase their focus on renewable energy and energy transition overall, Geoff’s three decades of experience will prove invaluable to our clients. His deep experience originating and executing renewable energy transactions for clients across the spectrum makes him a perfect addition to our team as we respond to this exciting paradigm shift in the energy landscape,” said Matthew Mazzucchi, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Power & Utilities Group.
“The dramatic rise in capital flowing into the renewable power sector reflects the need for the outstanding experience, market relationships, and execution expertise that Geoff brings to our growing renewable energy platform,” said Xander Hector, Co-Head of the Power & Utilities Group. “We are delighted that Geoff has joined us to partner with our other recent hires in the Group and help deliver the full suite of Houlihan Lokey’s products and services to our corporate and financial sponsor clients around the world,” he added.
Mr. Wilson holds a B.A. in Economics, with honors, from Colgate University and an MBA, with honors, from Columbia Business School.
Houlihan Lokey’s Energy Group provides customized, independent advice across the energy industry, achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital raising, and restructuring as well as financial and board advisory services. In 2020, the firm was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. energy and power transactions, according to Refinitiv.
