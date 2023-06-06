FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget request of the Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 29, 2023. House conservatives staged a mini-revolt Tuesday in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership on last week's vote to raise the debt ceiling, the right wing banding together to block progress on a mixture of bills brought to the floor by Republican leadership.