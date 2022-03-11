PHILADELPHIA — Ahead of President Joe Biden’s arrival at the House Democratic issues conference on Friday, members were advocating for him to take further executive action on issues from voting rights and policing policy to immigration.
Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, a key ally of the president, recalled a recent meeting with Biden and the Congressional Black Caucus in which members referenced the significance of executive authority, especially when Congress does not act.
“Executive orders do have power. The armed services were integrated by Harry Truman by executive order,” the South Carolina Democrat said Thursday. He said they reminded Biden that members would be “very pleased” if administration lawyers conclude more executive action is possible with respect to policing and voting, both issues which have stalled legislatively thanks largely to the 50-50 division of the Senate.
On Friday, Clyburn and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., each referenced the Emancipation Proclamation being an executive order signed by President Abraham Lincoln that was a precursor to amending the Constitution to ban slavery.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has similarly advocated for furthering executive action in areas such as immigration. As president, Barack Obama used an executive order to defer enforcement action against undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.
“Legislating is always our preferred strategy, from the speaker to the majority leader to everyone behind me, we know that there is no substitute to developing laws that deliver benefits to our communities,” Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar of California said Friday. “But we also need partners on the other side of the aisle who are willing to do that, and time and time again, Republicans have not supported taking action, whether it’s delivering voting rights, or ensuring that people who call — there is no other country that is their home except the United States, to ensure that they’re protected.”
Aguilar was expanding on a proposal outlined Thursday by Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“The CHC has developed a strategy on executive orders that we’re going to start negotiating with the administration very soon,” he said, including steps “to reduce the backlog and to provide help for the immigrant families, women and children, and help them on their path of … creating a professional humane immigration system.”
Other priorities include ending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 authority to restrict immigration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as changing the Migrant Protection Protocols often referred to as “Remain in Mexico.”
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal says her caucus hopes to unveil a broad slate of proposed executive actions next week. While she declined to detail specifics to reporters gathered at the issues conference, Jayapal has been among the Senate and House Democrats calling for Biden to use executive authority to cancel student loan debt. Potential executive action on that topic has been in what appears to be a perpetual state of legal review.
“I don’t want anyone to think that we believe that executive action is better than legislation. We would always prefer to have legislation,” Jayapal, D- Wash., said Thursday. “But certainly there are a lot of areas where A) if we don’t get legislation, the administration can take action and B) the administration can take action to help move us more quickly towards the goals that we’re working on.”
©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.