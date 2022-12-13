WASHINGTON — The chair of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday asked the National Archives to review whether former President Donald Trump has additional presidential records at his storage facility in Florida and other properties that should be turned over to the government.
Representative Carolyn Maloney, in a letter to the archives, said she is concerned that Trump properties may contain records that weren’t the focus of the FBI’s August search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Florida, and therefore may not have been turned over to the federal government.
“I am deeply concerned by former President Trump’s flagrant disregard” for the law governing presidential record-keeping, Maloney, a New York Democrat, wrote to Debra Steidel Wall, the acting archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration.
The archives, in an emailed statement, confirmed receipt of Maloney’s letter, but said that officials there had no further comment.
The letter follows news reports in the Washington Post and elsewhere that additional classified records were recovered from Trump’s storage facility in Florida during a recent search and turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the committee said in a statement.
That search was conducted after a federal judge directed Trump’s legal team to attest that it complied with a May subpoena and had turned over all classified documents.
“This inquiry, which is separate from the Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s actions, seeks to understand the full extent and impact of former President Trump’s violations,” Maloney wrote.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the archives’ press office.
