Retired U.S. Army Captain Patrick Mortell joins thousands of other Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) patients who have experienced the life-changing effects of medical cannabis. Mortell, who discontinued the use of opioids and antidepressants after just two months of using TXOG’s cannabis medicine, said his prescriptions from the VA took all his energy and motivation away.
“I attempted to take my own life four times,” Mortell said. “I felt extremely disconnected from my family. Even after years of treatment, my debilitating panic attacks, anxiety and trouble sleeping persisted.”
Mortell initially joined the U.S. Air Force as a teenager, was quickly deployed overseas at 20 years old after Sept. 11, 2001, and eventually transferred to the Army’s Special Operations Command. During his more than 10 years of military service, Mortell endured several injuries in combat. A severe back injury, hypoxia and a traumatic brain injury led VA physicians to prescribe six different medications to address his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and ongoing discomfort.
“My prescriptions weren’t helping. I didn’t feel like myself at all,” Mortell added.
After a family member suggested medical cannabis, Mortell obtained a prescription for TXOG’s medicine from Dr. Matthew Brimberry at the Texas Cannabis Clinic—and hasn’t looked back since.
“In the span of just two months, the difference in my wellbeing is like night and day. I’m sleeping better than I have in my life, I’m happy and the symptoms that impacted my everyday life have subsided. My job satisfaction has actually increased and I’m more efficient and productive at work because I’m able to focus and perform at my highest level,” Mortell said.
An estimated 60% of men and 50% of women experience a traumatic event during their lifetimes according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Center for PTSD. Nightmares or flashbacks, substance abuse, depression or anxiety are common issues veterans returning from military service face, as reported by Mental Health Texas.
“As a father, my heart breaks for Patrick and his family. He has lost precious time with his kids and almost his own life while battling such intense pain for years without any effective relief,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “Every day we hear a new story from a veteran about their struggles with chronic pain and PTSD and the debilitating and ineffective medications they are being prescribed. It’s horrifying what is happening to these heroes once they return from the battlefield. We want them to know that relief is possible and available right here in Texas. At Texas Original, we come to work every day because we believe every patient throughout the state deserves the success Patrick has experienced. With each patient's triumph, we are witnessing the power of medical cannabis as proven, safe and life-changing.”
TXOG’s gummy, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery, for pickup at TXOG’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in Addison, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, North Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.
To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.
About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.
