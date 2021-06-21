Portland Timbers (4-4-0) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-3)
Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +127, Portland +164, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo take on the Portland Timbers in conference action.
The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.