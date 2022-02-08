CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Dr. Buckminster Farrow became the first Houston-area surgeon to implant SURGIMESH®, a proprietary, non-woven alternative to traditional hernia mesh, in a national initiative to improve outcomes and lower costs associated with hernia surgery. The procedure was performed at Memorial Hermann Surgery Center in Katy, TX.
“ SURGIMESH represents a breakthrough in synthetic mesh technology in that its randomly-oriented, non-woven structure closely mimics the organization of the body’s extracellular matrix,” said John W. Huelskamp, President and CEO of BG Medical. Mr. Huelskamp continued, “Dr. Farrow has provided world-class surgical care to the Houston community for many years. By partnering with talented, hernia-focused surgeons across the country like Dr. Farrow, we are confident that patients will be able to connect with high-quality surgeons offering the most innovative techniques and superior hernia mesh platforms for optimal outcomes.”
Patients expect the best hernia repair with the lowest rate of recurrence and the fastest recovery possible in order to get back to their normal daily lifestyle without any complications. The shared decision-making process for hernia surgery involves many factors – everything from selecting the appropriate mesh to planning the ideal surgical approach and optimizing the pre- and post-operative surgical environment. The outcomes initiative, through a partnership with CQInsights, is a first-of-kind endeavor in the hernia industry that applies principles of systems science to track patient outcomes and provide surgeons with real-world data to guide clinical practice.
“Hernia surgery is a complex field that is constantly evolving. Surgeons across the world are in relentless pursuit of discovering the techniques and technologies that produce the best outcome for each patient. When the team at BG Medical approached me to participate in this initiative, I was excited to incorporate a data tool that will keep me on the leading edge of care delivery for my patients,” said Dr. Farrow. Farrow also commented, “The SURGIMESH platform addresses the historical failure modes of traditional polypropylene mesh. The biocompatibility and healing properties of the non-woven matrix promote rapid, 12-day incorporation and a strong, comfortable repair. I look forward to using real-world data to demonstrate how this technology can benefit patients.”
“It is of the utmost importance that we approach surgeons, who we believe, have the same mission and vision as BG Medical and the SURGIMESH team. After having the pleasure of meeting Dr. Farrow for the first time, I immediately knew that he was going to be a fantastic partner,” said Larry Anderson – Vice President of Commercial at BG Medical. Anderson continued, “His credentials are extremely impressive, but his passion for surgical excellence and dedication to superior patient outcomes is what really excites me. Dr. Farrow is definitely a surgeon who will make a positive impact in the evolution of hernia surgery. We are extremely enthusiastic that he has chosen to partner with the SURGIMESH team on this national initiative.”
About BG Medical and SURGIMESH
SURGIMESH is the only non-woven polypropylene matrix mesh that promotes rapid and complete vascularized incorporation in just 12 days. Because of its low profile and ability to be trimmed, SURGIMESH is also easier to deploy for all types of open and laparoscopic procedures, including robotics. SURGIMESH is a proprietary 21st century alternative to the use of older knitted or woven meshes and has the potential to significantly reduce chronic pain and recurrence. BG Medical’s headquarters is in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit http://www.surgimesh.com.
BG Medical encourages patients to seek medical attention for typical and atypical symptoms associated with hernias to help achieve and maintain good health with as high a quality of life as possible. You should talk to your doctor about the potential benefits and risks and whether a hernia procedure is right for you. Information contained on this site is not to be used as a substitute for talking to your doctor. You should always speak with your doctor about diagnosis and treatment information.
About Dr. Buckminster Farrow
Dr. Farrow graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in biology and philosophy, then attended MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia. After graduating magna cum laude, Dr. Farrow continued his education with a general surgery residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and was awarded a Master of Medical Science degree from their Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, while completing a postdoctoral research fellowship at the same school.
In addition to his impressive training and research positions, Dr. Farrow served as a staff surgeon at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) in Houston and an assistant professor in the surgery department at Baylor College of Medicine before joining Southwest Surgical Associates in 2009. He has also published numerous scientific articles and book chapters on a wide range of topics. Dr. Farrow is a fellow, diplomat, or member of numerous medical associations, including the American Board of Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, the Texas Medical Association, and the Americas Hernia Society. For more information on Dr. Farrow, please visit https://www.drfarrow.com
About CQ Insights
CQInsights, located in Knoxville, TN, is the first healthcare data consulting and analytics company focused on digital health transformation by applying Systems and Data Science principles, including value-based continuous quality improvement, to real patient care, benefiting all facets of the healthcare industry. Our mission is to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients and our clients, while our vision is to implement a value-based healthcare system across the globe. CQInsights is a Public Benefit Corporation currently managed by Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, Remi Forman, and Briana Alvoid-Preston. For more information, visit https://www.cq-insights.com
