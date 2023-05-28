WASHINGTON — When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sat down to negotiate a debt ceiling bill with President Joe Biden, he knew almost his entire conference had lined up behind him.
The chamber's Republican majority had already passed legislation last month and there was no appetite on behalf of the conference's more moderate members to cross party lines and force a vote on a debt ceiling bill without corresponding spending cuts.
A Western Pennsylvania lawmaker helped see to that.
As chief deputy whip, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, played a key role in holding the conference together, allowing Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to present a united front to the White House negotiations and helped achieve a deal that forced the White House to agree to some spending cuts in exchange for increasing the amount of money the government could borrow to fund programs previously approved by Congress.
"It gives McCarthy the space in which to operate," said Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
That helped lead to Saturday's "agreement in principle" between McCarthy and Biden, which extended the debt ceiling for two years while cutting non-defense federal spending and imposing some new work requirements on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.
Even before the deal was announced, just the fact that negotiations were happening was a victory for House Republicans. Biden, a Democrat, had called on congressional Republicans to raise the debt ceiling without concessions, the way they did three times under former Republican President Donald Trump, but McCarthy rejected that demand and counted on his vote-counters to keep the GOP united behind him.
Reschenthaler, who declined to comment for this story, first was elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He quickly rose through the House Republican ranks, landing seats on the powerful House Appropriations and Rules committees in addition to his leadership post.
"Guy Reschenthaler has great relationships within the Republican conference, is level-headed, a fantastic leader and messenger for our party, and he does it all with a smile on his face the entire time," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. "The whip team has leaned on Reschenthaler in all our tough fights so far and he's been a key element to our success."
He earned his spurs early in the 118th Congress as part of the whip team that delivered the votes to elect McCarthy as speaker, even though it took 15 tries to do so.
Then, thanks in part to Reschenthaler's efforts, the GOP strengthened McCarthy's hand in the fight over the debt ceiling by passing legislation to raise the amount of money the government could borrow in exchange for what the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated would be $4.8 trillion in spending cuts, as well as new work requirements for poor individuals receiving federal aid. And he worked to ensure that no Republican crossed party lines to join House Democrats and force a vote to raise the borrowing limit with no spending cuts.
"They keep pulling rabbits out of hats so I have a lot of confidence in their ability to produce the votes we need when we need them, and Guy's a huge part of that," said House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla. "He's just an indispensable key player up here in making a very narrow majority functional."
His job, said U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is to ask "everybody where they're at on everything."
"They've got to count noses. That's what they do around here," said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.
Bost said a conversation would go something like this: "'Are you voting for this?' 'Yes I am' or 'I'm leaning against it and here's why,' or 'I'm leaning toward it but here's a problem I might have.' "
Reschenthaler then would bring those concerns back to the top House leaders, Mr. Bost said.
"If you have said, 'I have a problem,' they'll come and see you — and not in a bad way, in a good way, to try to figure it out," Bost said.
One reason Reschenthaler can have those conversations is because he comes from a swing state and is able to talk to all sides, from the conservative ideologues who take no prisoners to the more moderate members willing to make a deal, Baker said.
"There's a limited number of people who are able to turn either direction and have conversations," Baker added. "They're going to be a much better gauge of how anything is going to be received. You're going to get a much more clear picture of the impact of any decision from people like Reschenthaler."
House Democrats, seeking to regain their majority next November, say Republicans in competitive races already have paid a price for lining up behind Reschenthaler and McCarthy on the debt ceiling.
"When vulnerable House Republicans sided with the extremes of their party and voted for the 'Default on America Act,' they sold out hard-working families in their districts and pushed our economy closer to a job-killing recession," said Courtney Rice, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. "Voters will hold them accountable for these disastrous cuts to programs veterans and seniors depend on, and the shameless mistruths they've been telling their constituents about their vote."
