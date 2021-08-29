Large Division (enrollment 900 and up) 1. Franklin (2-0) beat Fond Du Lac 39-13. 2. Muskego (2-0) beat Bradford-Reuther 52-14. 3. Sun Prairie (2-0) beat Lincoln 49-21. 4. Hartland Arrowhead (1-1) lost to Homestead 23-22. 5. Kimberly (2-0) beat Ashwaubenon 45-0. 6. Waunakee (1-1) lost to Menominee 38-27. 7. Fond du Lac (1-1) lost to Franklin 39-13. (tie) Whitefish Bay (1-1) lost to Mukwonago 30-7. 9. DeForest (2-0) beat Stoughton 40-14. 10. Appleton North (1-1) beat Green Bay Preble 56-6. Medium Division (301-899) 1. Catholic Memorial (2-0) beat Antioch 44-8. 2. Ellsworth (2-0) beat West Salem 20-14. (tie) Lake Country Lutheran (2-0) beat Lakeside Lutheran 40-19. 4. Amherst (2-0) beat Medford 29-14. 5. Grafton (1-1) lost to Cedarburg 40-18. 6. Northwestern (2-0) beat Rice Lake 28-20. 7. Monroe (1-1) lost to Mt. Horeb-Barneveld 29-28. (tie) Lodi (2-0) beat Delavan-Darien 38-0. 9. Stanley Boyd (2-0) beat Marathon 35-7. 10. Stratford (2-0)beat Edgar 9-8. Small Division (300 and lower) 1. Regis (2-0) beat Bloomer 49-0. 2. Edgar (1-1) lost to Stratford 9-8. 3. Cumberland (2-0) beat Ladysmith 50-19. 4. Bangor (1-0) vs. Alma-Pepin, canc. 5. Darlington (1-1) lost to St. Mary Springs 20-6. 6. Iola-Scandinavia (1-1) lost to Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47-14. 7. Colby (2-0) beat Spencer 38-0. 8. Black Hawk-Warren IL (1-1) lost to Marshal 22-12. 9. Oshkosh Lourdes (1-1) lost to Reedsville 40-0. 10. Cedar Grove-Belgium (2-0) beat Sheboygan Falls 32-21.
AP
How Ranked Teams Fared
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
