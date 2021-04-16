North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy...with rain and snow this morning turning to rain in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.