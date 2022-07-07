DALLAS — A new Dallas police program called the “ officer wellness initiative ” seeks to confront trauma officers experience on the job and improve overall mental health — which officers say is long overdue.
The change was launched in part from what the department learned officers needed after five police offices were killed July 7, 2016, in an ambush at the end of what had been a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. But also stems from trauma officers see or experience each day on the job.
Officers say prioritizing wellness feels especially personal as the department marks six years since a sniper fatally shot DART officer Brent Thompson, 43; and Dallas police officers MichaelKrol, 40; Lorne Ahrens, 48; Michael Smith, 55; and Patricio “Patrick” Zamarripa, 32 in downtown Dallas. Other officers and civilians were wounded but survived.
The gunman plotted to murder white police officers during a peaceful protest for Black lives. Micah Johnson, who was Black and had not been part of the protest, was killed inside El Centro College by an explosive device delivered by a robot.
The Assist the Officer Foundation — which offers financial assistance and other services to cops in need — has reported a 300% increase in officers who sought out confidential counseling in the six years since the ambush, the group said. That excludes officers who used the city’s resources or other avenues for counseling.
Then there’s the trauma officers see each day.
Dallas police respond annually to about 100 suicides, 450 unexplained deaths, 510 natural deaths, 170 fatality wrecks and 230 homicides, Dallas police Assistant Chief Reuben Ramirez said. Some of those are trending up this year. The department also has a divorce rate above 70%, and has seen several domestic-violence and DWI officer arrests in recent years, he said.
Dr. Heather Twedell, a North Texas-based psychologist for first responders, said people view the world differently after they’re repeatedly confronted with trauma. People are waiting for the next bad thing to happen, which can lead to anger, anxiety, the feeling of being depleted or an emotional shutdown, she said.
“Their systems are working so hard for them on duty, and then the system crashes off duty,” said Twedell, who is also the CEO of F1RST, an organization that provides therapy and wellness resources for first-responders. “That’s just no way to live a life, but we ask these men and women to do it over and over and over again for 20 years.”
How can better officer mental health improve policing for citizens?
Dallas police Chief Eddie García said the sooner the department confronts mental health issues, the more officers can avoid negative interactions and activities. He said providing employees with tools for a better private life will help them in their professional life.
“I’ve always said this before: you show me a happy cop, and I’ll show you a happy community member,” the chief said. “It’ll definitely correlate to the level of service as this program begins to grow.”
How will the program work?
The initiative consists of five prongs: a phone call “check in” with officers after they’re involved in a serious incident, a monthly newsletter highlighting mental-health resources and the wellness routines of DPD officers, surveys, training and the full-time wellness unit comprised of a commander, a lieutenant, a supervisor and five officers.
The department chose 25 employees with strong reputations — many from SWAT and homicide, Ramirez said — to check on officers after they responded to homicides, suicides, crimes involving children and fatality accidents, as well as officers shot at or injured at work.
“As a 26-year officer, I remember the handful of times — and it was unfortunately very few times — that I went to a really tough call and some officer, some senior officer just asked if I was OK,” he said. “You almost feel like you’re going to scenes where there’s so much tragedy, there’s so much sadness that although you’re there to help, it just doesn’t seem like it.”
How will the department reach officers?
The wellness team plans to hold debriefs with every investigative unit on a biyearly basis, and the unit will also travel to every substation to provide training and gather feedback. A monthly digital newsletter will be sent out. Police also secured a block of wellness training at the academy to reach new officers.
The wellness unit will also meet with families — starting from the officer’s graduation from the training academy — about the challenges of being a police officer and also connect them with resources.
‘Some of the most horrific things’
Officers don’t talk much about July 7, 2016, but the lasting effect — coupled with daily stressors of the job — has remained, said Joe King, an officer with legal services who is on the wellness checkpoint team.
“Everything we do here at DPD is a cumulative effect,” King said. “Dead bodies, foot chases, getting shot at, seeing child infant crimes. I mean — it’s day after day seeing some of the most horrific things. It adds up.”
