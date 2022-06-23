FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
From backyard barbecues to sunny beach days, families across the country are enjoying the warm weather. To make sure Americans can safely enjoy their summer, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is sharing how to avoid stinging insects.
“Every year, more than 500,000 people visit the emergency room to be treated for insect stings,” shares Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Stinging insects can become aggressive and dangerous if provoked, which makes working with a licensed pest control professional a must for homeowners.”
The NPMA is sharing these tips on how to avoid painful stings this summer:
Wasps
Wasps, including yellowjackets and the misnamed bald-faced hornet, are commonly encountered during late summer, when colonies are largest. Avoid attracting these insects and keep them out of your home by removing garbage frequently, keeping trashcans covered and ensuring all doors and windows are properly screened. Sweet-smelling perfumes should also be avoided, as the scent can attract yellowjackets.
Hornets
European hornets can be deterred from your home by changing exterior lights to yellow bulbs, storing garbage in sealed receptacles and removing fallen fruit from trees. If a stray hornet is giving you unwanted attention, avoid swatting at the insect. Instead, blow gently from a safe distance to shoo it away.
Africanized Bees
Africanized “killer” bees can become hostile if threatened and have been known to chase people for more than a quarter of a mile. Because they look similar to European honeybees, only a licensed pest control professional can identify and remove a nest. If you live within 100 miles of an area where Africanized bees are common, do not approach any nest.
DIY removal of a stinging insect nest is never recommended, as the process requires specialized training and equipment. To find a pest control professional in your area, visit www.PestWorld.org.
About the National Pest Management Association
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visitPestWorld.orgor follow @PestWorld onFacebook,Twitter,Pinterest,TikTokandYouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005086/en/
CONTACT: Allie Long
Vault Communications
610-455-2753
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH MEN
SOURCE: National Pest Management Association
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/23/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/23/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005086/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.