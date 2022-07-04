DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "How to Use Quality Systems Inspection Technique (QSIT) to Your Advantage" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Can your organization survive a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection? Are you aware of the different aspects of your business that the FDA will be inspecting?
This course, "FDA's Quality System Inspection Technique (QSIT)," is intended to facilitate manufacturer compliance with the FDA's Quality System Regulation (QSR) and related regulations, and increase inspection consistency, product quality, and the efficiency of the enforcement action review process.
The overwhelming majority of field inspections performed by FDA inspectors are done according to the QSIT. It is thus imperative that all regulated companies have an in-depth knowledge of this system, to enable them to prepare for the inspection.
Delving into each and every section of the QSIT, this webinar also includes a helpful method for incorporating it into your company's ongoing quality system.
Who Should Attend:
- Regulatory Affairs Team Members
- Quality Departments
- Compliance Departments
- Manufacturing Departments
- Process Engineering Departments
- Research and Development Departments
- Design Assurance Departments
- Top Management
Key Topics Covered:
- Understanding the purpose, benefits and objectives of FDA's QSIT
- How to Plan and prepare for your FDA inspection
- Identifying what inspectors look for during a QSIT inspection
- Understanding FDA's statutory authority
- In depth analysis of the 4 major subsystems
- Reviewing of remaining subsystems
- Managing inspection process
- Following up after an inspection
- Understanding FDA enforcement actions
- Knowing how to utilize the QSIT approach in internal auditing
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bfn8a
