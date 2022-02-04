North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. High 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.