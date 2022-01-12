PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 2, 2022, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 9:30 AM ET. Details of both follow.
Conference Call Information:
Day:
February 2, 2022
Time:
9:30 AM ET
Hosts:
John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Call:
+1 (833) 519-1352
+1 (918) 922-6504 (International)
Conference ID: 1357077
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:15 AM ET
Webcast:
Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from February 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM ET until February 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. Details to follow.
Replay:
+1 (855) 859-2056
+1 (404) 537-3406 (International)
Conference ID: 1357077
Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
