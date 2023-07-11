PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on August 1, 2023, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

 

Day:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

 

 

Time:

10:00 AM ET

 

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

 

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Call:

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1956

 

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1837

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at:

 

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179796/f9b0116fa8

 

 

Webcast:

Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com (audio and slides).

 

 

Replay Information

 

 

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com. Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 15, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

 

 

Replay:

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

 

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

 

Replay Access Code: 1907261

 

Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Paul T. Luther

(412) 553-1950

Paul.Luther@howmet.comMedia Contact

Rob Morrison

(412) 553-2666

rob.morrison@howmet.com

