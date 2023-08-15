FILE - This Aug. 15, 2019, photo shows the HP logo on Hewlett-Packard printer ink cartridges at a store in Manchester, N.H. HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low. The suit claims that HP's so-called “all-in-one” printers provide consumers no indication the devices require printer ink to scan documents or send faxes.