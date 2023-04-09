LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 9, 2023--
The 36th Global Film and Television Arts Huading Awards ceremony held on March 31, 2023, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California honored globally recognized actors, actresses, films, television programs and producers with awards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230409005016/en/
Huading Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
In the global category, All Quiet on the Western Front won the Best Picture award, Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award, and Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award. Better Call Saul won the Best TV Series award, and Kristos Andrews won the Best Actor award, while Mai Davika Hoorne won the Best Actress award. This is the third time the Huading Awards have been held in Hollywood since their first visit in 2014 and their return to Hollywood in 2016. It was an icebreaker tour after a gap of seven years.
In January 2023, the Huading Awards Group announced the upgrade of the Huading Awards brand in Los Angeles. In terms of film and television awards, the awards would be selected for global film and television masterpieces in the same session, and the award name will be changed to Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards. The main competition unit is divided into two units: global and Chinese, and more emphasis is placed on the selection of global film and television masterpieces, which fully moves towards internationalization. According to the plan, the Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards will be held in Hollywood in March every year in the future.
The 36th Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards was Chaired by Bill Mechanic, former CEO of Fox Film Company, and former Chairman of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar Jury). The judges include Robert Minkoff, director of The Lion King, Nicholas Meyer, Emmy-nominated director, David Russell, well-known director, Herb Jordan, Grammy-nominated music producer, music composer, music publisher and author, American film composer, Kim Estes, filmmaker, and directors Shelley Curtis-Litvack and Roberta Bassin.
The selection period for this Huading Awards is from January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, and includes movies, TV series, online movies and dramas that premiered in theaters, TV stations and mainstream online platforms around the world, and are voted on by overseas Chinese from all over the world as well as those based in China.
On the night of the red carpet and awards ceremony, the stars shone brightly. Hundreds of well-known Hollywood filmmakers, celebrities, and people from all walks of life gathered together, including Bill Mechanic, Chairman of the 36th Huading Awards Jury, Nicholas Meyer, director of Star Trek II, Robert Minkoff, director of The Lion King, and Huading awards Chairman Wang Haige.
In the global film category, All Quiet on the Western Front won the Best Global Film award, Michelle Yeoh was awarded the Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award for his role in Whale.
French director Florian Zeller won the Best Global Film Director award for his film The Son. This young director, born in 1979, has produced another outstanding work after his previous film The Father. In the Global Television category, last year's hit American drama series Better Call Saul Season 6 won the prestigious award for Best Global TV Series.
The Better Call Saul series, which premiered in 2015, is a spin-off prequel to the highly acclaimed American drama Breaking Bad. On the famous Chinese film and television rating website Douban, Better Call Saul Season 6 has a score of 9.7, higher than the first season's score of 9.3. As the final season of the series, it is not surprising that Better Call Saul Season 6 won the award.
American actor Kristos Andrews won Best Actor in a Global TV Series for his role in The Bay Season 7, while Thai actress Davika Hoorne (Mai) won Best Actress in a Global TV Series for her performance in My Ambulance.
The Chinese-language category, which is highly anticipated by Chinese audiences, was also announced on the same day in Macao, China.
The Huading Awards cover film, television, music, and public welfare and charity fields. It is one of the most influential entertainment awards in Asia, with Hollywood stars and directors. Past Huading Awards honorees have included Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom, Halle Berry, and Quentin Tarantino, among other notable actors.
About Huading Awards
The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group. The awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture, and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, film, TV shows, music, and fashion. For more information visit https://huadingawards.com/, https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa/, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXIOqxb-IaA.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230409005016/en/
CONTACT: Los Angeles, USA
PR
917-789-4791
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM & MOTION PICTURES ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY TV AND RADIO
SOURCE: Huading Awards
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/09/2023 06:32 AM/DISC: 04/09/2023 06:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230409005016/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.