Shelton, CT, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023.  

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT. 

Contact: Dan Innamorato 

                   Hubbell Incorporated 

                   40 Waterview Drive 

                   P.O Box 1000 

                   Shelton, CT 06484 

Copyright 2023 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Trending Video

Recommended for you