CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $395.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $409 million to $410 million for the fiscal second quarter.
HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS
