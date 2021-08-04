CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $310.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $327 million for the fiscal third quarter.
HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.69 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.27 billion.
HubSpot shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $588.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
