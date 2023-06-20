Huddlehumans Launches Huddleverse: A Groundbreaking Social Mental Health App

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Huddlehumans, a mental health tech startup based in Singapore, is proud to announce the official launch of Huddleverse, a social mental health app now globally available on Apple's App Store. In an exclusive app launch video, featuring Singapore's Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling; Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Constance Lien; and popular social media influencer, Hannah Alkaff; Huddleverse has quickly captured the attention of users worldwide.
Huddleverse is the easiest way for users to talk about what's troubling them in a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental space. Users can share their stories anonymously, hangout in voice chats, and make new friends through text. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Since its release, Huddleverse has garnered immense popularity, ranking as the #8 free app in the App Store. Its success can be attributed to its unique blend of inclusivity, fun, and wholesomeness, providing a safe haven for users to seek anonymous support without the fear of judgment.
Huddleverse is more than just an app; it's a community. Users can share personal experiences, effortlessly make friends, and engage through text and voice capabilities, stickers, and other interactive features. The app fosters a cozy atmosphere that emanates warmth and acceptance.
With the increasing prevalence of mental health issues, people are yearning for connection and support. Traditional mental health care systems often leave individuals feeling isolated, invalidated, and confused. Huddleverse aims to shatter these barriers and bridge the gaps by offering a universally accessible platform for troubled individuals to receive peer-to-peer and communal support, 24/7.
Viaano Spruyt, Founder and CEO of Huddlehumans, shared his vision for the app, stating, "Huddleverse is our unwavering commitment to addressing the neglected social aspect of mental health. We recognized this as a significant gap in the existing landscape of mental health support and wanted to dedicate ourselves entirely to addressing it through our app. If Huddleverse can even save one life, it would have all been worth starting it."
Huddlehumans invites users worldwide to join the Huddleverse community, connect with like-minded individuals, and embark on a journey towards improved mental well-being. Download the Huddleverse app today and experience the power of social support in your pocket.
