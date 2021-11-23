SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
Hungry Squirrel, LLC ("Hungry Squirrel"), an award-winning brand of gourmet keto-friendly sauces and dressings, announced today that it opened a new facility at 615 Elca Lane, Suite D1 in Brownsville, TX. Hungry Squirrel's new facility expands operations to serve the rapidly growing Texas market better. Strategically positioned in the Southern Central U.S., Hungry Squirrel can better reach its rapidly growing national customer base.
Founder and CEO of Hungry Squirrel, Sandra DiCicco commented, "We are very excited to open our newest location in the great state of Texas for our Hungry Squirrel brand of keto sauces and dressings. We see the Texas market as a key contributor to our ongoing growth strategy, and we love the business-friendly environment in Texas." She added, "We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Texas business community."
Entrepreneur, and owner of the GRG restaurant group, Sandra DiCicco developed the original Hungry Squirrel recipes to give her son a better life. Sandra's son suffers from Type-1 diabetes and Sandra herself has Type-2. Diabetes is a condition that affects over 34 million Americans. Due to this disease, Sandra and her son, like all other diabetics, adhere to dietary restrictions. Such restrictions limit many from enjoying certain foods.
DiCicco, accompanied by the help of veteran food scientists with over 25 years of experience, began experimenting with premium ingredients, crafting the first generation of keto-friendly, all-natural products. The result blended family-inspired recipes with the latest advancements in food science.
Hungry Squirrel's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Amy Baklund is a 30-year Fortune 50 retail and CPG veteran. "When I tried Hungry Squirrel Keto sauces and dressings, I knew they were going to be a huge success. Consumers are looking for healthy meal solutions, and there is currently nothing quite like these no added sugar, plant-based sauces and dressings," she commented.
Hungry Squirrel first premiered at the Fancy Food Show in January 2020. Since then, Hungry Squirrel has achieved great success. Just a year later, in January 2021, Hungry Squirrel's Keto Teriyaki and Keto Sweet and Spicy Chili sauces had won Amazon's Hot New Release accolade. The distribution has been multi-channel, including Walmart.com, UNFI Community Market Place, Alibaba, and Amazon. The line is also in local San Diego grocery stores and the many locations of Grand Restaurant Group's restaurants.
Baklund concludes, "We are fortunate to be partnered with an SQF2 co-packer that's been in business for 75 years. They have kept us moving forward despite the stall of the world's supply chain distributions due to the pandemic."
To learn more about Happy Squirrel's award-winning brand of gourmet keto-friendly sauces and dressings or to request products samples, visit www.HungrySquirrel.com.
ABOUT HUNGRY SQUIRREL, LLC
Bridging the gap between taste and nutrition, Hungry Squirrel’s full line of sauces fit almost any diet. Combining family-inspired recipes with the latest advancements in food science, Hungry Squirrel brands deliver the tastes you love, without all the unhealthy additives common in name brand sauces. Hungry Squirrel’s award-winning, all-natural sauces and dressings are keto-friendly, low calorie, gluten free, and with reduced sugar options. Hungry Squirrel: Deliciousness at its best! www.HungrySquirrel.com
