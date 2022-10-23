FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Forecasters continue to monitor a system in the Atlantic that is expected to quickly move west toward warmer waters into early this week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
The system, which formed Friday, has low odds of developing. It was producing showers and thunderstorms, the hurricane center said Sunday.
As of Sunday morning, it had a 10% chance of forming in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of forming in the next five days, the hurricane center said.
The system is located well east of Bermuda will move west-northwestward between 15 and 20 mph, the hurricane center said.
The new system came 10 days after Tropical Storm Karl formed and became the 11th named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. So far, there have been six tropical storms, two hurricanes and two major hurricanes — Fiona and Ian, both of which formed in September.
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to pass through Florida since 1935. The death toll as of last week is 112 people.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a total of 14 to 20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes this season. Three to five hurricanes will be major hurricanes, meaning at least a Category 3, the agency’s August prediction said.
The next named storm to form would be Lisa.
Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
