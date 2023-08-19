LOS ANGELES — With Hurricane Hilary fast bearing down on the region and rain already beginning to fall in desert areas, Southern California is bracing for rare and potentially destructive tropical storm-force winds and heavy precipitation in the next 36 hours.
National Weather Service forecasters are warning of lashing winds and intense rain, which could lead to flash flooding in the desert and mountain areas and harrowing conditions along the beaches.
The storm has prompted officials to cancel events and issue dire alerts, particularly as the system moves across southwestern California on Sunday and Monday. The National Weather Service issued the tropical storm warning at 8 p.m. Friday for the area from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu and for Catalina Island.
As of Saturday morning, the weather service said Hilary had sped up and shifted slightly eastward in its track. This means the most severe impact of the storms will likely be felt Sunday across Southern California.
“The system has gained some speed and it’s going to be moving through a little bit on the quicker side. By the time we get to Monday afternoon or so we’re expecting most of the precipitation to have moved out of the area aside from a few lingering showers,” said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
This could cut down on rainfall totals in some areas, Cohen said, “but there’s so much moisture pushing into the area that we’re still looking at the potential for flooding.”
Flood concerns prompted San Bernardino County sheriff officials to issue an evacuation warning for the Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Anelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa regions Saturday morning.
Parts of Los Angeles County could see half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain per hour as the system moves through. Forecasters are also predicting heavy rain in Orange County, up to 3 inches in some areas. But the mountains and deserts are widely expected to be the most impacted with more than 5 inches of rainfall possible. Early Saturday rain was already starting to fall in San Diego’s desert areas.
“They could see quite catastrophic amounts of rain,” said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.
Hilary is expected to remain at hurricane strength as it approaches the Baja California coastline Saturday, with authorities there bracing for damage.
“Please prepare, please take this seriously,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “We are not used to hurricane preparation, but it’s another example of climate change. So we have to be prepared for climate events that we are not used to. Stay safe.”
The National Weather Service on Friday issued an unprecedented tropical storm watch for Southern California.
“This is actually the first time that tropical storm watches have been issued on the West Coast of the United States,” said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego. Typically, when a tropical storm makes its way to the southwestern U.S., it has severely dissipated, weakening to a depression or storm remnants, she said.
But not this time.
“We are expecting this to maintain tropical storm intensity as it moves into Southern California,” Adams said.
The alert is in effect for almost all of southwestern California, from the Mexico border to Point Mugu, including eastern deserts and Catalina Island, which the National Hurricane Center said is a first for this area. The watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible — meaning more than 39 mph sustained winds — within 48 hours, according to the hurricane center.
Hilary, currently a Category 3 hurricane, is expected to bring “life-threatening” rainfall and dangerous flash flooding from the Baja California Peninsula to southern Nevada over the next few days. The center of the storm is projected to reach Southern California by Sunday night, but its wide-reaching effects will be felt in the region much earlier in the weekend and continue through Monday.
“It’s so strong right now, and it is going to … make a beeline for Southern California,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. “It simply isn’t going to have time to fall apart nearly as much as these systems usually do before they reach California.”
Forecasters expect sustained winds whipping through the area at 35 to 45 miles per hour. Officials warn residents to stay away from tall objects, such as trees or power lines, which could get knocked down during severe winds and secure outdoor furniture.
Although high winds are fueling the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern with this storm.
A high-risk warning for flash flooding was issued for much of inland Southern California — from the San Bernardino Mountains through the Coachella Valley and down into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This is the first time in more than a decade that such a warning has been issued for the low deserts east of the Southern California mountains, areas that remain typically dry, especially in the summer.
Some desert areas are expected to receive at least a year’s worth of rain during this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
“The entire axis of southeastern California deserts — extending from Imperial County all the way up into parts of Inyo County — are at risk of potentially very serious flash flooding,” Swain said. “We’re not just talking about normally dry washes running. We’re talking about the type of flooding that will be life-threatening, that could severely disrupt or even destroy critical infrastructure, including roads and highways, leading to extended power outages or extended impossibility of travel in some areas.”
Palm Springs and Yucca Valley both average between 4 and 5 inches of rainfall a year, but the forecast shows 4 to 7 inches falling between Saturday and Monday, Adams said.
“The amount of moisture we’re getting is just unbelievable,” she said. “The rain rates could potentially be really extreme as well — over an inch or 2 inches of rain in an hour will be possible.”
Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks announced campgrounds closures from noon Saturday through at least Tuesday and preemptively shuttered several roadways.
“This has the potential to bring the single and most intense precipitation ever observed to some parts of the deserts in southeastern California, so don’t take this lightly,” Swain said. He advised desert residents to prepare for potentially impassable roads for an extended time.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials are coordinating with federal and local governments to prepare for the storm.
“We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature,” Newsom said in a statement.
Wallace Dugan, a 66-year-old member of the Quechuan tribe who was running errands a few miles west of Yuma, Arizona, on Friday, said his biggest concern is for senior citizens who, like him, live on the Fort Yuma Reservation.
“The only thing bad about it is the power lines,” he said recalling a storm last summer that knocked out electricity for a week and spurred elderly people living on the reservation to take refuge in cooled casinos with generator power. “It’s dangerous for the elders if the power goes out, so they call them at their houses and send them to the casino where they have generators.”
Elaine, who asked to be identified by her first name only, has lived in the area for more than three decades and said she was worried about the possibility of losing power — but her eyes lighted up at the mention of cooler temperatures.
“We’re all excited here,” she said, noting that it might “cool off” to 89 degrees. “We don’t get much rain here.”
As soils become saturated and runoff accelerates, desert officials are warning residents to prepare for flooded roadways and closures, while across the region, crews are preparing for power outages and localized flooding. In the San Bernardino Mountains, significant flows are expected to surge beneath the Whitewater Bridge on the 10 Freeway, about 5 miles west of Palm Springs — a threat to the aging infrastructure.
Almost all of Southern California is facing a moderate flash flood risk, with the warning extending into the eastern Central Valley, parts of western Arizona and around Las Vegas.
Some of the highest rainfall totals — from 6 to 10 inches — are possible along many east-facing desert slopes of the Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego County mountains, Adams said.
In Los Angeles, officials spent Friday going to riverbeds to warn unhoused people about the coming storm. The city also plans to operate several local recreation centers this weekend to provide shelter, said officials.
Carol Parks, general manager of L.A.’s Emergency Management Department, warned of the risk of “potential or significant flooding” and said information about weather conditions “is changing very, very rapidly.”
“This is a very fluid situation,” Parks said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling the San Gabriel River since Thursday to warn those camped there of the impending storm and to offer shelter.
Capt. Geoffrey Deedrick, commander of the sheriff’s community partnerships bureau, said helicopters were broadcasting public service announcements and Homeless Outreach Service teams were working with staff from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to contact people in the riverbed.
“We’re encountering a lot of people who have no idea something is coming,” Deedrick said.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix, which includes portions of southeastern California in its coverage area, said chances are growing that the storm will wreak havoc on much of the region, with “significant and rare (and potentially destructive) impacts.”
Current models show moisture anomalies that are “off the charts,” the agency wrote in its forecast Friday, “and almost unbelievably more extreme than previous iterations. Essentially every standardized field measure is pegged at a climatological extreme for this time of year at multiple time scales.”
A flood watch is set to take effect along the coast from San Diego to Ventura counties, beginning as early as Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial also will have a flood watch in effect through Monday.
“If you’re in a vulnerable location for flooding, be ready — turn around, don’t drown,” Cohen, the meteorologist in Oxnard, said.
Officials advised residents in the storm’s path to monitor forecast updates and ensure they have multiple methods of receiving warnings, including wireless emergency alerts, weather apps and local TV, radio and news stations. Ahead of the storm, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels both pushed Sunday games up to play doubleheaders Saturday, and a list of postponed local concerts and events has been growing.
Amtrak has canceled some service along the iconic coastal rail route between San Diego and Los Angeles in expectation of this weekend’s storm. The line, one of the busiest in the country, has been closed for most of the last year as crumbling bluffs and beach erosion threaten its stability.
Train 794 will be canceled between Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday and Sunday, and Train 761 will be canceled between San Diego and Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, officials said. The rail agency has warned that additional trains may be canceled as the storm makes landfall.
Amtrak officials said in a statement that while they remain “hopeful that the impacts of the tropical storm will be minimal,” passengers should follow emergency alerts, heed evacuation warnings, and stay off the roads where possible.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system, is planning to keep schools open Monday, for now.
In a statement, the district said, “Our schools continue to be one of the safest places for students in the event of inclement weather. Families of Los Angeles Unified will receive important updates on operational changes or adjustments from their school directly.”
Across L.A. County, there are 80 school systems and 1.3 million students in public schools. The county education office — which plays an important advisory role — took part in regional emergency preparedness meetings and started sending out storm updates Thursday.
“We advised the school districts to monitor the situation and plan for possible wind, debris, power outage, flooding and street closures and other damage that could happen because of Hurricane Hilary,” said county education office spokesperson Van Nguyen.
“Closely monitoring” the storm appeared to be the watchword for California school systems, including Poway Unified School District, Sweetwater Union High School District, San Marcos Unified and Grossmont Union High School District in San Diego County.
In addition to heavy rains, the storm also will bring heightened winds from the northeast and east, with the highest gusts in the mountains and deserts — up to 50 or 60 mph.
“The winds are really going to start to increase Sunday afternoon, then they’ll likely peak Sunday night through Monday morning,” said Adams, the weather service meteorologist. She warned residents to stay away from tall objects, such as trees or power lines, which could get knocked down during severe winds.
When the eye of the storm arrives late Sunday, San Diego and Orange counties can expect 40 to 60 mph winds, the National Weather Service said. Gusts in excess of 80 mph could hit places such as Joshua Tree National Park.
Those winds also could spur tornadoes — which could be particularly hard to see as they would be embedded with rain — with probable threats Saturday night through Sunday, she said.
“The biggest time and place that we see that tornado threat is associated with rain bands out ahead of the system,” Adams said. She said tornadoes spawned by tropical storms often strike very quickly but are usually short-lived.
“But they can still do damage,” she said.
Hurricane warning and watches are in effect for much of Baja California, as well as mainland Mexico, north of Guaymas. Forecasters are expecting Hilary to bring up to 6 inches of rain across the Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Flash flooding remains a major concern.
Storm surge could produce coastal flooding along the Baja coast, accompanied by “large and destructive” waves, which the National Hurricane Center warned would be “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
Hurricane Hilary reached maximum sustained winds near 126 mph on Saturday morning.
National Weather Service officials in San Diego say the projected path of Hilary is quite unusual; typically, when such storms get this far north, they move to the east. But Hilary won’t be able to because of a massive heat dome lingering over Iowa and the central Plains. So Hilary, as a tropical storm or tropical depression, could hold together all the way into Nevada, officials said.
(L.A. Times staff writers Laura J. Nelson, Dakota Smith, Howard Blume, Doug Smith, Louis Sahagún, Faith E. Pinho, Keri Blakinger and Salvador Hernandez contributed to this report.)
